Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 August 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 07:18 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 284.
20 284.25
USD 285.50 286.60
EURO 335.70 337.70
GBP 388.30 390.80
JPY 1.95 1.99
AED77.90 78.10
SAR76.10 76.40
