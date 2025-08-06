Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 284.

20 284.25

USD 285.50 286.60

EURO 335.70 337.70

GBP 388.30 390.80

JPY 1.95 1.99

AED77.90 78.10

SAR76.10 76.40