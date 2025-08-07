Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 August 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 10:00 PM
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.47 281.42
GBP 380.17375.69
EUR 331.97 328.08
JPY 1.9292 1.9066
SAR 75.81 74.92
AED 77.47 76.
54
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3517
LIBOR 3M 4.2343
LIBOR 6M 4.0750
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD281.25279.97277.31275.04272.51 269.93267.60
EUR328.52327.39 324.94322.85 320.42 317.97 315.74
GBP375.91374.25370.77367.78 364.45361.00357.89
APP/mzr/
