Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 August 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 10:12 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 282.

55 282.60

USD 284.07 285.00

EURO 331.10 332.70

GBP 379.30 381.00

JPY 1.92 1.98

AED77.40 77.60

SAR75.65 75.90

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover def ..

NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues

1 second ago
 Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facin ..

Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facing insecurity, 203 mln undernou ..

1 minute ago
 Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in ..

Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in connection of I.D celebration ..

1 minute ago
 UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

60 minutes ago
 ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

60 minutes ago
 UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategi ..

UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategic partnership in Moscow

2 hours ago
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme ..

Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..

3 hours ago
 BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-Sou ..

BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..

3 hours ago
 KP Tourism Authority hands over camping pods to KV ..

KP Tourism Authority hands over camping pods to KVDA

9 minutes ago
 National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launc ..

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..

3 hours ago
 Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate o ..

Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business