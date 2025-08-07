Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 August 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 10:12 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 282.
55 282.60
USD 284.07 285.00
EURO 331.10 332.70
GBP 379.30 381.00
JPY 1.92 1.98
AED77.40 77.60
SAR75.65 75.90
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues
Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facing insecurity, 203 mln undernou ..
Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in connection of I.D celebration ..
UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi
UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategic partnership in Moscow
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..
BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..
KP Tourism Authority hands over camping pods to KVDA
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI, Mandi Bahauddin Chamber to work together for business community: Shahid Nazir Ch.1 hour ago
-
SECP unveils reforms to Strengthen mutual funds industry2 hours ago
-
Beneficiaries of old system malign faceless customs system to secure its toll back3 hours ago
-
Committee proposes tax rationalization to boost investment, exports3 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon stresses investor protection as key to economic stability3 hours ago
-
SECP files criminal case on charges of insider trading3 hours ago
-
KP Tourism Authority hands over camping pods to KVDA9 minutes ago
-
SCCI SVP meets NLC, DP World Officials9 minutes ago
-
Home appliance companies deposit Rs 90m fine to CCP4 hours ago
-
NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment4 hours ago
-
UAF sets up Center of Islamic Finance9 minutes ago
-
Contaminated water irrigation posing serious health hazards: Experts4 hours ago