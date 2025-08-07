Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 282.

55 282.60

USD 284.07 285.00

EURO 331.10 332.70

GBP 379.30 381.00

JPY 1.92 1.98

AED77.40 77.60

SAR75.65 75.90

