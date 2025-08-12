Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 August 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 06:55 PM
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.26 281.22
GBP 381.82377.30
EUR 330.32 326.45
JPY 1.9154 1.8928
SAR 75.75 74.86
AED 77.41 76.
49
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3619
LIBOR 3M 4.2284
LIBOR 6M 4.0649
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD281.06279.78277.11274.84272.32 269.74267.41
EUR326.89325.79 323.27321.23 318.84 316.38 314.22
GBP377.51375.87372.35369.36 366.00362.53359.40
APP/mzr/
