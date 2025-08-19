Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 August 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 08:41 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.63 279.18

GBP 385.58376.83

EUR 332.98 325.46

JPY 1.9324 1.8886

SAR 76.12 74.40

AED 77.78 76.

53

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3404

LIBOR 3M 4.2035

LIBOR 6M 4.0498

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.69279.32276.81274.53271.92 269.56267.21

EUR327.53326.31 323.95321.89 319.39 317.20 315.00

GBP378.93377.15373.81370.78 367.27364.07360.88

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ECC approves uniform application of fuel charges a ..

ECC approves uniform application of fuel charges adjustment

56 seconds ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari bids farewell to UAE Am ..

President Asif Ali Zardari bids farewell to UAE Ambassador, emphasizes strengthe ..

58 seconds ago
 Sutlej breach damages crops in Bahawalpur

Sutlej breach damages crops in Bahawalpur

59 seconds ago
 NUST champions Ethical and Inclusive AI in Pakista ..

NUST champions Ethical and Inclusive AI in Pakistan with Multistakeholder Dialog ..

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels cause list of C ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels cause list of CJ's bench

7 minutes ago
 PSO posts profit after tax of Ra. 20.9 bln in FY25

PSO posts profit after tax of Ra. 20.9 bln in FY25

7 minutes ago
Tribunal upholds CCP’s decision against LDI oper ..

Tribunal upholds CCP’s decision against LDI operators

7 minutes ago
 SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

4 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

4 hours ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 1,574 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,574 more points

7 minutes ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

4 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business