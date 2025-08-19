Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 August 2025

Published August 19, 2025

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

95 282.00

USD 283.35 284.40

EURO 330.15 331.60

GBP 382.45 384.05

JPY 1.91 1.97

AED77.25 77.40

SAR75.55 75.70

APP/MSQ

