Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 August 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 08:45 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 281.
95 282.00
USD 283.35 284.40
EURO 330.15 331.60
GBP 382.45 384.05
JPY 1.91 1.97
AED77.25 77.40
SAR75.55 75.70
APP/MSQ
