Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

95 282.00

USD 283.35 284.40

EURO 330.15 331.60

GBP 382.45 384.05

JPY 1.91 1.97

AED77.25 77.40

SAR75.55 75.70

