Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 August 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 06:14 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

95 282.05

USD 283.60 284.10

EURO 327.75 329.20

GBP 379.20 380.70

JPY 1.89 1.94

AED77.20 77.35

SAR75.50 75.65

APP/as/

