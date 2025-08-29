Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 August 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 08:59 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Friday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 281.
80 281.90
USD 282.80 283.60
EURO 328.90 330.70
GBP 380.90 382.80
JPY 1.90 1.96
AED77.00 77.20
SAR75.30 75.50
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Powe ..
Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor
Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House
AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme concludes at Hailey College
ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack ..
NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in corruption probe
Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects
Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to revi ..
EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly inducted 31st STP batch CSPs
Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot
More Stories From Business
-
EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly inducted 31st STP batch CSPs11 minutes ago
-
Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain meets Country Rep CIMMYT to bo ..5 minutes ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UAE business leaders, highlights e ..11 minutes ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 12.34 trillion in market11 minutes ago
-
KPRA engages with beauty parlors to strengthen tax compliance3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,274 points3 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon engages with CEO Huaguan to discuss cooperation in EVs, lithium batteries3 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister vows consistent, predictable national policies to boost exports3 hours ago
-
Pakistan rice road show 2025 launches second leg in Abidjan, Strengthening trade ties with Côte d� ..3 hours ago
-
SECP approves significant reduction in corporate action timeliness4 hours ago
-
SM Tanveer, stresses for decentralization, strengthening district industrial unit4 hours ago
-
FDA launches operation against illegal housing schemes4 hours ago