Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

80 281.90

USD 282.80 283.60

EURO 328.90 330.70

GBP 380.90 382.80

JPY 1.90 1.96

AED77.00 77.20

SAR75.30 75.50

