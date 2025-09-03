Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 03 September 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 06:13 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 281.
70 281.75
USD 282.50 283.30
EURO 327.70 329.50
GBP 376.80 378.80
JPY 1.89 1.97
AED76.90 77.10
SAR75.20 75.40
