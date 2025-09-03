Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

70 281.75

USD 282.50 283.30

EURO 327.70 329.50

GBP 376.80 378.80

JPY 1.89 1.97

AED76.90 77.10

SAR75.20 75.40

