Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 08 September 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:23 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

65 281.75

USD 282.20 283.00

EURO 329.70 331.50

GBP 380.00 382.00

JPY 1.90 1.96

AED76.85 77.05

SAR75.15 75.35

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against socia ..

At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent

5 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avo ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice

36 minutes ago
 SC four judges decline to attend full court meetin ..

SC four judges decline to attend full court meeting, write letter to CJP Afridi

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawal ..

Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago
 Commander UAE Naval Forces calls on CJCSC Gen Sahi ..

Commander UAE Naval Forces calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir

2 minutes ago
 President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on UAE N ..

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on UAE Naval Chief, hails strong bilat ..

2 minutes ago
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

2 minutes ago
 PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare C ..

PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..

2 hours ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,810 more ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,810 more points

2 minutes ago
 TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerfu ..

TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 CAPS, UMT sign MoU to foster academic & research c ..

CAPS, UMT sign MoU to foster academic & research collaboration

5 minutes ago
 Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from st ..

Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business