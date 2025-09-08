Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

65 281.75

USD 282.20 283.00

EURO 329.70 331.50

GBP 380.00 382.00

JPY 1.90 1.96

AED76.85 77.05

SAR75.15 75.35

APP/as/