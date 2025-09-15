Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 September 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

50 281.55

USD 282.00 282.55

EURO 332.00 335.50

GBP 384.00 388.00

JPY 1.90 1.98

AED77.50 78.20

SAR75.50 76.00

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match se ..

Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match series

2 minutes ago
 AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorde ..

AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August

41 minutes ago
 Four arrested for online gambling

Four arrested for online gambling

2 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturer ..

All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) satisfi ..

2 minutes ago
 PCB conducts workshop for Regional coaches in city

PCB conducts workshop for Regional coaches in city

2 minutes ago
 Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with glo ..

Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists

1 hour ago
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy ..

UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..

1 hour ago
 FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as glo ..

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..

1 hour ago
 Korean embassy issues EPS Pakistani workers guidan ..

Korean embassy issues EPS Pakistani workers guidance on finding dormant insuranc ..

8 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state de ..

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..

2 hours ago
 Wajiha Qamar holds meeting with Director General o ..

Wajiha Qamar holds meeting with Director General of Cabinet at ICYF

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business