Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 September 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 08:26 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

50 281.55

USD 281.95 282.55

EURO 333.50 336.50

GBP 385.50 389.00

JPY 1.91 1.99

AED77.50 78.10

SAR75.45 75.95

