Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

45 281.50

USD 281.95 282.50

EURO 333.50 336.00

GBP 384.00 387.00

JPY 1.90 1.98

AED77.30 77.80

SAR75.30 75.60

APP/MSQ