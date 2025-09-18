Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 18 September 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 06:01 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

45 281.50

USD 281.95 282.50

EURO 333.50 336.00

GBP 384.00 387.00

JPY 1.90 1.98

AED77.30 77.80

SAR75.30 75.60

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan faces billions in costs from plastic wast ..

Pakistan faces billions in costs from plastic waste, warns Romina

6 seconds ago
 India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investmen ..

India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments holds 13th meeting

46 minutes ago
 UAE will remain beacon of culture, knowledge, pros ..

UAE will remain beacon of culture, knowledge, prosperity regionally, globally: N ..

1 hour ago
 UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliam ..

UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhan ..

Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

2 hours ago
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Pa ..

Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago
 40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business C ..

40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo

2 hours ago
 Performance of Wafaqi Mohtasib's Office wins inter ..

Performance of Wafaqi Mohtasib's Office wins international recognition:Wafaqi Mo ..

7 seconds ago
 SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition frame ..

SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework

2 hours ago
 The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan a ..

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..

2 hours ago
 Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business