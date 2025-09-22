Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 September 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 08:04 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

45 281.50

USD 282.20 282.50

EURO 331.00 334.00

GBP 380.50 384.00

JPY 1.89 1.93

AED77.00 77.50

SAR75.20 75.60

APP/as/

More Stories From Business