Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 25 September 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

40 281.45

USD 281.92 282.45

EURO 331.50 335.00

GBP 380.00 384.50

JPY 1.88 1.96

AED77.00 77.60

SAR75.20 75.50

APP/as/

More Stories From Business