Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

35 281.40

USD 281.88 282.40

EURO 330.50 334.00

GBP 378.00 383.00

JPY 1.87 1.95

AED77.00 77.60

SAR75.20 75.50

