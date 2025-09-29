Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 August 2025
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 281.
35 281.40
USD 281.93 282.40
EURO 330.50 334.00
GBP 379.50 383.00
JPY 1.88 1.96
AED77.00 77.50
SAR75.20 75.50
