Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 August 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 08:46 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

35 281.40

USD 281.93 282.40

EURO 330.50 334.00

GBP 379.50 383.00

JPY 1.88 1.96

AED77.00 77.50

SAR75.20 75.50

APP/MSQ

