Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 Aug 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):Following were the Opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 168.10 168.40

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 168.20 168.70

SAUDIA RIYAL 44.25 44.75

UAE DIRHAM 45.40 45.90

EURO 198.00 200.

00

UK POUND 220.00 222.00

JAPANI YEN 1.55379 1.57379

CHF 182.00 183.00

DKK 26.08 26.18

NOK 18.15 18.25

SEK 18.77 18.87

AUD $ 119.00 121.50

CAD $ 125.50 128.00

INDIAN RUPEE (NEW Edition) 2.20 2.50

CHINESE YUAN22.50 24.50