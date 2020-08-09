Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 Aug 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the opening and closing rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) ----- -----

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 167.80 168.30

SAUDIA RIYAL 44.30 44.80

UAE DIRHAM 45.40 45.90

EURO 196.00 198.

00

UK POUND 218.00 220.00

JAPANI YEN 1.55298 1.57298

CHF 181.17 182.17

DKK 26.02 26.12

NOK 18.11 18.21

SEK 18.72 18.82

AUD $ 118.00 120.50

CAD $ 124.00 126.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.20 2.50

CHINESE YUAN22.5024.50