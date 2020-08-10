Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 Aug 2020

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 168.25 168.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 168.00 168.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 44.40 44.90

UAE DIRHAM 45.40 45.90

EURO 196.00 198.00

UK POUND 217.

50 219.50

JAPANI YEN 1.54529 1.56529

CHF 180.41 181.41

DKK 25.81 25.91

NOK 17.93 18.03

SEK 18.54 18.64

AUD $ 118.00 120.50

CAD $ 124.00 126.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.20 2.50

CHINESE YUAN 22.50 24.50