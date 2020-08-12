Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 Aug 2020

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 168.23 168.53

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 168.00 168.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 44.40 45.90

UAE DIRHAM 45.50 46.00

EURO 196.50 197.50

UK POUND 218.

00 220.00

JAPANI YEN 1.53522 1.55522

CHF 179.96 180.96

DKK 25.75 25.85

NOK 18.00 18.10

SEK 18.53 18.63

AUD $ 117.50 120.00

CAD $ 125.50 128.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.40

CHINESE YUAN 22.50 24.50