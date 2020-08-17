UrduPoint.com
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rates In Pakistan 17 Aug 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 168.10 168.35

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 168.00 168.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 44.40 44.90

UAE DIRHAM 45.60 46.10

EURO 197.00 199.00

UK POUND 218.

50 220.50

JAPANI YEN 1.53929 1.55929

CHF 182.36 183.36

DKK 26.05 26.15

NOK 18.30 18.40

SEK 18.73 18.83

AUD $ 118.50 121.00

CAD $ 126.00 128.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.40

CHINESE YUAN 22.50 24.50

