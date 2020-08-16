Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening And Closing Market Rates In Pakistan 15 Aug 2020
Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:19 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ):Following were the opening and closing rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) ---- -----
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 168.00 168.40
SAUDIA RIYAL 44.30 44.80
UAE DIRHAM 45.50 46.00
EURO 197.50 199.
50
UK POUND 218.00 220.00
JAPANI YEN 1.54428 1.56428
CHF 182.09 183.09
DKK 26.18 26.28
NOK 18.42 18.52
SEK 18.82 18.92
AUD $ 118.50 121.00
CAD $ 126.00 128.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.40
CHINESE YUAN22.5024.50