Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening and Closing Market Rates in Pakistan 19 Sep 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ):Following were the opening and closing rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) ---- -----

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 165.90 166.20

SAUDIA RIYAL 43.90 44.20

UAE DIRHAM 45.00 45.30

EURO 195.30 197.30

UK POUND 213.

50 215.50

JAPANI YEN 1.56117 1.58117

CHF 179.91 180.91

DKK 25.97 26.07

NOK 17.86 17.96

SEK 18.50 18.60

AUD $ 119.00 121.00

CAD $ 125.00 127.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.40

CHINESE YUAN23.0025.00