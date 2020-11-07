Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening and Closing Market Rates in Pakistan 07 Nov 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ):Following were the opening and closing rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) ------ ------

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 158.70 159.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 42.00 42.50

UAE DIRHAM 43.00 43.50

EURO 187.00 189.00

UK POUND 207.

30 209.30

JAPANI YEN 1.51055 1.53055

CHF 174.17 175.17

DKK 24.88 24.98

NOK 16.95 17.05

SEK 17.99 18.09

AUD $ 113.50 115.50

CAD $ 120.00 122.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.40

Chinese Yuan 23.00 24.80