Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening-Closing Market Rates in Pakistan 20 Feb 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the opening-Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ):Following were the opening-Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) ------ ------

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 159.00 159.30

SAUDIA RIYAL 42.20 42.50

UAE DIRHAM 43.20 43.50

EURO 191.75 193.75

UK POUND 221.

70 223.70

JAPANI YEN 1.48522 1.50522

CHF 175.66 176.66

DKK 25.61 25.71

NOK 18.49 18.59

SEK 18.92 19.02

AUD $ 123.50 125.50

CAD $ 124.75 126.75

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.05 2.25

CHINESE YUAN23.8024.80