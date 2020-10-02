Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 02 oct 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 164.65 164.85

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 164.80 165.10

SAUDIA RIYAL 43.70 44.00

UAE DIRHAM 44.80 45.20

EURO 192.00 194.00

UK POUND 211.

00 213.00

JAPANI YEN 1.54483 1.56483

CHF 177.94 178.94

DKK 25.62 25.72

NOK 17.29 17.39

SEK 18.09 18.19

AUD $ 116.50 119.00

CAD $ 122.70 125.20

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45

CHINESE YUAN 23.00 24.80