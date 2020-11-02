Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 02 Nov 2020
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:36 PM
The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0356% PA 0.7144% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0071% PA 0.7429% PA
For 12 months 0.0810% PA 0.9560% PA
For 2 Years 0.0810% PA 1.4560% PA
For 3 Years 0.0810% PA 1.7060% PA
For 4 years 0.0810% PA 1.9560% PA
For 5 years 0.0810% PA 2.0810% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2013% PA 0.5488% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1925% PA 0.5575% PA
For 12 Months -0.1249% PA 0.7501% PA
For 2 Years -0.1249% PA 1.2501% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1249% PA 1.5001% PA
For 4 years -0.1249% PA 1.7501% PA
For 5 years -0.1249% PA 1.8751% PA
EURO VALUE 02 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2796% PA 1.0296% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2710% PA 1.0210% PA
For 12 Months 0.2200% PA 1.0950% PA
For 2 Years 0.2200% PA 1.5950% PA
For 3 Years 0.2200% PA 1.8450% PA
For 4 years 0.2200% PA 2.0950% PA
For 5 years 0.2200% PA 2.2200% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1480% PA 0.6020% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA
For 12 Months 0.2045% PA 0.6705% PA
For 2 Years 0.2045% PA 1.1705% PA
For 3 Years 0.2045% PA 1.4205% PA
For 4 Years 0.2045% PA 1.6705% PA
For 5 years 0.2045% PA 1.7955% PA