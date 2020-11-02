Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 02 Nov 2020

The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 02 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0356% PA 0.7144% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0071% PA 0.7429% PA

For 12 months 0.0810% PA 0.9560% PA

For 2 Years 0.0810% PA 1.4560% PA

For 3 Years 0.0810% PA 1.7060% PA

For 4 years 0.0810% PA 1.9560% PA

For 5 years 0.0810% PA 2.0810% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 02 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2013% PA 0.5488% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1925% PA 0.5575% PA

For 12 Months -0.1249% PA 0.7501% PA

For 2 Years -0.1249% PA 1.2501% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1249% PA 1.5001% PA

For 4 years -0.1249% PA 1.7501% PA

For 5 years -0.1249% PA 1.8751% PA

EURO VALUE 02 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2796% PA 1.0296% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2710% PA 1.0210% PA

For 12 Months 0.2200% PA 1.0950% PA

For 2 Years 0.2200% PA 1.5950% PA

For 3 Years 0.2200% PA 1.8450% PA

For 4 years 0.2200% PA 2.0950% PA

For 5 years 0.2200% PA 2.2200% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1480% PA 0.6020% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA

For 12 Months 0.2045% PA 0.6705% PA

For 2 Years 0.2045% PA 1.1705% PA

For 3 Years 0.2045% PA 1.4205% PA

For 4 Years 0.2045% PA 1.6705% PA

For 5 years 0.2045% PA 1.7955% PA