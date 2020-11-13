Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 13 Nov 2020
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:39 PM
Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0294% PA 0.7206% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0039% PA 0.7461% PA
For 12 months 0.0919% PA 0.9669% PA
For 2 Years 0.0919% PA 1.4669% PA
For 3 Years 0.0919% PA 1.7169% PA
For 4 years 0.0919% PA 1.9669% PA
For 5 years 0.0919% PA 2.0919% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 13 11 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2055% PA 0.5445% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1799% PA 0.5701% PA
For 12 Months -0.1076% PA 0.7674% PA
For 2 Years -0.1076% PA 1.2674% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1076% PA 1.5174% PA
For 4 years -0.1076% PA 1.7674% PA
For 5 years -0.1076% PA 1.8924% PA
EURO VALUE 13 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2886% PA 1.0386% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2664% PA 1.0164% PA
For 12 Months 0.2034% PA 1.0784% PA
For 2 Years 0.2034% PA 1.5784% PA
For 3 Years 0.2034% PA 1.8284% PA
For 4 years 0.2034% PA 2.0784% PA
For 5 years 0.2034% PA 2.2034% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 11 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1478% PA 0.6022% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1845% PA 0.5655% PA
For 12 Months 0.2028% PA 0.6722% PA
For 2 Years 0.2028% PA 1.1722% PA
For 3 Years 0.2028% PA 1.4222% PA
For 4 Years 0.2028% PA 1.6722% PA
For 5 years 0.2028% PA 1.7972% PA