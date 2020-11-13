Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 13 Nov 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0294% PA 0.7206% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0039% PA 0.7461% PA

For 12 months 0.0919% PA 0.9669% PA

For 2 Years 0.0919% PA 1.4669% PA

For 3 Years 0.0919% PA 1.7169% PA

For 4 years 0.0919% PA 1.9669% PA

For 5 years 0.0919% PA 2.0919% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13 11 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2055% PA 0.5445% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1799% PA 0.5701% PA

For 12 Months -0.1076% PA 0.7674% PA

For 2 Years -0.1076% PA 1.2674% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1076% PA 1.5174% PA

For 4 years -0.1076% PA 1.7674% PA

For 5 years -0.1076% PA 1.8924% PA

EURO VALUE 13 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2886% PA 1.0386% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2664% PA 1.0164% PA

For 12 Months 0.2034% PA 1.0784% PA

For 2 Years 0.2034% PA 1.5784% PA

For 3 Years 0.2034% PA 1.8284% PA

For 4 years 0.2034% PA 2.0784% PA

For 5 years 0.2034% PA 2.2034% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 11 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1478% PA 0.6022% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1845% PA 0.5655% PA

For 12 Months 0.2028% PA 0.6722% PA

For 2 Years 0.2028% PA 1.1722% PA

For 3 Years 0.2028% PA 1.4222% PA

For 4 Years 0.2028% PA 1.6722% PA

For 5 years 0.2028% PA 1.7972% PA