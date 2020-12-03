UrduPoint.com
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 03 Dec 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:09 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2588 03.12.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 03RD DECEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 07, 2020

USD 160.4274

GBP 214.4593

EUR 193.3311

JPY 1.5340

