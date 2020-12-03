Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 03 Dec 2020
The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2588 03.12.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 03RD DECEMBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 07, 2020
USD 160.4274
GBP 214.4593
EUR 193.3311
JPY 1.5340