Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 12th Oct, 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1264% PA 0.6236% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0941% PA 0.6559% PA
For 12 months -0.0069% PA 0.8681% PA
For 2 Years -0.0069% PA 1.3681% PA
For 3 Years -0.0069% PA 1.6181% PA
For 4 years -0.0069% PA 1.8681% PA
For 5 years -0.0069% PA 1.9931% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1598% PA 0.5903% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0583% PA 0.6918% PA
For 12 Months 0.1995% PA 1.0745% PA
For 2 Years 0.1995% PA 1.5745% PA
For 3 Years 0.
1995% PA 1.8245% PA
For 4 years 0.1995% PA 2.0745% PA
For 5 years 0.1995% PA 2.1995% PA
EURO VALUE 12 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3184% PA 1.0684% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2887% PA 1.0387% PA
For 12 Months 0.2354% PA 1.1104% PA
For 2 Years 0.2354% PA 1.6104% PA
For 3 Years 0.2354% PA 1.8604% PA
For 4 years 0.2354% PA 2.1104% PA
For 5 years 0.2354% PA 2.2354% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2063% PA 0.5437% PA
For 12 Months 0.1860% PA 0.6890% PA
For 2 Years 0.1860% PA 1.1890% PA
For 3 Years 0.1860% PA 1.4390% PA
For 4 Years 0.1860% PA 1.6890% PA
For 5 years 0.1860% PA 1.8140% PA