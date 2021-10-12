Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 12th Oct, 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1264% PA 0.6236% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0941% PA 0.6559% PA

For 12 months -0.0069% PA 0.8681% PA

For 2 Years -0.0069% PA 1.3681% PA

For 3 Years -0.0069% PA 1.6181% PA

For 4 years -0.0069% PA 1.8681% PA

For 5 years -0.0069% PA 1.9931% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1598% PA 0.5903% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0583% PA 0.6918% PA

For 12 Months 0.1995% PA 1.0745% PA

For 2 Years 0.1995% PA 1.5745% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1995% PA 1.8245% PA

For 4 years 0.1995% PA 2.0745% PA

For 5 years 0.1995% PA 2.1995% PA

EURO VALUE 12 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3184% PA 1.0684% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2887% PA 1.0387% PA

For 12 Months 0.2354% PA 1.1104% PA

For 2 Years 0.2354% PA 1.6104% PA

For 3 Years 0.2354% PA 1.8604% PA

For 4 years 0.2354% PA 2.1104% PA

For 5 years 0.2354% PA 2.2354% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2063% PA 0.5437% PA

For 12 Months 0.1860% PA 0.6890% PA

For 2 Years 0.1860% PA 1.1890% PA

For 3 Years 0.1860% PA 1.4390% PA

For 4 Years 0.1860% PA 1.6890% PA

For 5 years 0.1860% PA 1.8140% PA