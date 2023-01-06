Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 229.

83 224.78

GBP 274.04 268.00

EUR 241.98 237.05

JPY 1.7165 1.6787

SAR 61.22 59.73

AED 62.59 61.60