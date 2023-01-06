Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 06 January 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 05:59 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 229.
83 224.78
GBP 274.04 268.00
EUR 241.98 237.05
JPY 1.7165 1.6787
SAR 61.22 59.73
AED 62.59 61.60