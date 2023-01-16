Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 228.30 228.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 236.75 238.75

SAUDIA RIYAL 66.30 67.00

UAE DIRHAM 68.30 69.00

EURO 269.30 272.00

UK POUND 304.

00 307.00

JAPANESE YEN 1.91984 1.93984

CHF 266.75 267.75

NOK 24.87 24.97

SEK 23.62 23.72

AUD $ 172.00 174.00

CAD $ 185.00 187.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.50 2.80

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00

AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.60