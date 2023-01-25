UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 25 January 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 231.00 231.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 240.60 243.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 67.00 67.70

UAE DIRHAM 69.30 70.00

EURO 274.20 277.00

UK POUND 309.

90 313.00

JAPANI YEN 1.90836 1.92836

CHF 270.69 271.69

NOK 25.18 25.28

SEK 24.34 24.44

AUD $ 177.00 179.00

CAD $ 187.00 189.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.70 3.00

CHINESE YUAN 37.00 39.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.40 2.90

