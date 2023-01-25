Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 231.00 231.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 240.60 243.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 67.00 67.70

UAE DIRHAM 69.30 70.00

EURO 274.20 277.00

UK POUND 309.

90 313.00

JAPANI YEN 1.90836 1.92836

CHF 270.69 271.69

NOK 25.18 25.28

SEK 24.34 24.44

AUD $ 177.00 179.00

CAD $ 187.00 189.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.70 3.00

CHINESE YUAN 37.00 39.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.40 2.90