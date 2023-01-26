UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 26 January 2023

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 06:23 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 240.50 250.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 252.50 255.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 67.30 68.00

UAE DIRHAM 69.30 70.00

EURO 276.20 279.00

UK POUND 313.

00 316.00

JAPANI YEN 1.93328 1.95328

CHF 274.06 275.06

NOK 25.20 25.30

SEK 24.47 24.57

AUD $ 179.00 181.00

CAD $ 188.00 190.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.80 3.10

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 40.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.20 2.80

