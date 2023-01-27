Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 259.00 264.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 264.00 268.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 69.20 70.20

UAE DIRHAM 71.00 72.00

EURO 283.00 288.00

UK POUND 322.

00 327.00

JAPANI YEN 1.98800 2.00800

CHF 281.17 282.17

NOK 25.98 26.08

SEK 24.98 25.08

AUD $ 184.00 187.00

CAD $ 195.00 198.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.80 3.20

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 40.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.30 3.00