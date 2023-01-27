UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 27 January 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 259.00 264.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 264.00 268.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 69.20 70.20

UAE DIRHAM 71.00 72.00

EURO 283.00 288.00

UK POUND 322.

00 327.00

JAPANI YEN 1.98800 2.00800

CHF 281.17 282.17

NOK 25.98 26.08

SEK 24.98 25.08

AUD $ 184.00 187.00

CAD $ 195.00 198.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.80 3.20

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 40.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.30 3.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Rs 134,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 134,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Court orders quashing money-laundering case agains ..

Court orders quashing money-laundering case against Tareen, son in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Ruling Out Grossi's Visit to Russia to ..

Moscow Not Ruling Out Grossi's Visit to Russia to Discuss Further Cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Four gangsters arrested in Lahore

Four gangsters arrested in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organis ..

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organises Hajj draw ceremony

4 minutes ago
 Grand dialogue inevitable for country's political, ..

Grand dialogue inevitable for country's political, economic stability

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.