Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2023

:Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 265.00 269.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 268.00 273.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 72.00 73.00

UAE DIRHAM 73.00 74.00

EURO 290.00 295.00

UK POUND 331.

00 336.00

JAPANI YEN 2.03725 2.05725

CHF 287.06 288.06

NOK 26.50 26.60

SEK 25.40 25.50

AUD $ 188.00 191.00

CAD $ 199.00 202.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 40.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.30 3.00