Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 30 January 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 05:42 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 265.00 269.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 268.00 273.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 72.00 73.00
UAE DIRHAM 73.00 74.00
EURO 290.00 295.00
UK POUND 331.
00 336.00
JAPANI YEN 2.03725 2.05725
CHF 287.06 288.06
NOK 26.50 26.60
SEK 25.40 25.50
AUD $ 188.00 191.00
CAD $ 199.00 202.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.30
CHINESE YUAN 38.00 40.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.30 3.00