UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 30 January 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2023

:Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 265.00 269.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 268.00 273.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 72.00 73.00

UAE DIRHAM 73.00 74.00

EURO 290.00 295.00

UK POUND 331.

00 336.00

JAPANI YEN 2.03725 2.05725

CHF 287.06 288.06

NOK 26.50 26.60

SEK 25.40 25.50

AUD $ 188.00 191.00

CAD $ 199.00 202.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 40.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.30 3.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

PTI’s plea for time elections in Punjab: LHC see ..

PTI’s plea for time elections in Punjab: LHC seeks reply, adjourns hearing til ..

20 minutes ago
 Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver as car spee ..

Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver as car speeds off: army

6 minutes ago
 DHA highlights &#039;Wayakom&#039; health initiati ..

DHA highlights &#039;Wayakom&#039; health initiative at Arab Health Exhibition & ..

33 minutes ago
 Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight p ..

Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight powered with 100% Sustainable A ..

56 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) cal ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) calls for withdrawal of hike in P ..

6 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Stresses his Gratitude to Member ..

Secretary-General Stresses his Gratitude to Member States for Supporting OIC Ref ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.