Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 31 January 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 05:58 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 265.00 270.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 271.00 276.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 71.00 73.50
UAE DIRHAM 72.50 75.00
EURO 290.00 296.00
UK POUND 330.
00 336.00
JAPANI YEN 2.02275 2.02475
CHF 286.21 287.21
NOK 26.30 26.40
SEK 25.25 25.35
AUD $ 186.00 190.00
CAD $ 198.00 202.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.30
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 42.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00