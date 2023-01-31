UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 31 January 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 265.00 270.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 271.00 276.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 71.00 73.50

UAE DIRHAM 72.50 75.00

EURO 290.00 296.00

UK POUND 330.

00 336.00

JAPANI YEN 2.02275 2.02475

CHF 286.21 287.21

NOK 26.30 26.40

SEK 25.25 25.35

AUD $ 186.00 190.00

CAD $ 198.00 202.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 42.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00

