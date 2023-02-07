UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 07 February 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 06:28 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 274.50 275.25

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 275.00 279.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.00 74.50

UAE DIRHAM 75.00 76.50

EURO 294.00 300.00

UK POUND 330.

00 336.00

JAPANESE YEN 2.04875 2.06875

CHF 293.60 294.60

NOK 26.20 26.30

SEK 25.47 25.57

AUD $ 188.50 191.50

CAD $ 203.00 207.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00

AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.50 3.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

FNC expresses condolences to Syrian, Turkish peopl ..

FNC expresses condolences to Syrian, Turkish peoples after earthquake

15 minutes ago
 Speakers for educating masses to ensure minorities ..

Speakers for educating masses to ensure minorities rights

12 minutes ago
 Construction of Paks-2 NPP With Russia's Participa ..

Construction of Paks-2 NPP With Russia's Participation Expected to Begin in 2024 ..

12 minutes ago
 Trophy of 18th Cholistan Desert Rally unveiled

Trophy of 18th Cholistan Desert Rally unveiled

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of Univer ..

Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of University of Khorfakkan

45 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.