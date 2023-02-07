Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 07 February 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 06:28 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 274.50 275.25
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 275.00 279.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 73.00 74.50
UAE DIRHAM 75.00 76.50
EURO 294.00 300.00
UK POUND 330.
00 336.00
JAPANESE YEN 2.04875 2.06875
CHF 293.60 294.60
NOK 26.20 26.30
SEK 25.47 25.57
AUD $ 188.50 191.50
CAD $ 203.00 207.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.50 3.00