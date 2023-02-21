Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 262.00 263.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 264.50 267.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 69.60 70.

80

UAE DIRHAM 71.50 73.50

EURO 279.00 282.50

UK POUND 313.50 318.50

AUD $ 179.00 182.00

CAD $ 193.00 195.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 38.60 39.60

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.80 3.30