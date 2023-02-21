UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 21 February 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 262.00 263.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 264.50 267.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 69.60 70.

80

UAE DIRHAM 71.50 73.50

EURO 279.00 282.50

UK POUND 313.50 318.50

AUD $ 179.00 182.00

CAD $ 193.00 195.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 38.60 39.60

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.80 3.30

