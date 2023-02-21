Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 21 February 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 06:01 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 262.00 263.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 264.50 267.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 69.60 70.
80
UAE DIRHAM 71.50 73.50
EURO 279.00 282.50
UK POUND 313.50 318.50
AUD $ 179.00 182.00
CAD $ 193.00 195.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.30
CHINESE YUAN 38.60 39.60
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.80 3.30