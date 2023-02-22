Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 262.00 262.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 266.50 269.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 69.80 70.

80

UAE DIRHAM 72.70 74.00

EURO 279.00 282.00

UK POUND 317.50 320.00

AUD $ 178.00 180.00

CAD $ 192.50 195.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00