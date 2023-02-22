Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 22 February 2023
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 06:35 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 262.00 262.30
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 266.50 269.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 69.80 70.
80
UAE DIRHAM 72.70 74.00
EURO 279.00 282.00
UK POUND 317.50 320.00
AUD $ 178.00 180.00
CAD $ 192.50 195.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.30
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00