UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 15 March 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 282.50 283.00

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 283.00 286.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.60 75.

60

UAE DIRHAM 76.50 77.50

EURO 298.00 301.00

UK POUND 338.50 342.00

AUD $ 186.00 188.00

CAD $ 203.50 205.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arres ..

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arrest': Agha Hassan

8 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Aga ..

Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Against Russian Military in Drone ..

8 minutes ago
 Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: ..

Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: Speaker National Assembly Raj ..

9 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid ..

Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid till Mar 31

9 minutes ago
 US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over ..

US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over $630Mln From Alleged Fraud Sc ..

9 minutes ago
 Babar's Zalmi likely to get partisan support again ..

Babar's Zalmi likely to get partisan support against Islamabad United

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.