Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 282.50 283.00

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 283.00 286.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.60 75.

60

UAE DIRHAM 76.50 77.50

EURO 298.00 301.00

UK POUND 338.50 342.00

AUD $ 186.00 188.00

CAD $ 203.50 205.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00