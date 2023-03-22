Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 22 March 2023
March 22, 2023
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.30 283.70
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 74.80 75.
70
UAE DIRHAM 76.70 77.70
EURO 302.00 305.00
UK POUND 344.00 347.50
AUD $ 186.50 188.50
CAD $ 204.00 206.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.60
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00