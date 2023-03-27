Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2023

UrduPoint.com

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.50 284.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.00 285.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 76.

00

UAE DIRHAM 77.00 78.00

EURO 302.50 305.50

UK POUND 343.50 346.50

AUD $ 186.00 188.00

CAD $ 204.00 206.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00

