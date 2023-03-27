Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.50 284.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.00 285.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 76.

00

UAE DIRHAM 77.00 78.00

EURO 302.50 305.50

UK POUND 343.50 346.50

AUD $ 186.00 188.00

CAD $ 204.00 206.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00