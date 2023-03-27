Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 27 March 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 07:07 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.50 284.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.00 285.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 76.
00
UAE DIRHAM 77.00 78.00
EURO 302.50 305.50
UK POUND 343.50 346.50
AUD $ 186.00 188.00
CAD $ 204.00 206.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00