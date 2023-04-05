Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 288.30 288.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 293.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.

20

UAE DIRHAM 79.00 80.20

EURO 315.50 320.50

UK POUND 360.00 365.00

AUD $ 192.00 196.00

CAD $ 213.00 217.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50