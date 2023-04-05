Close
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 05 April 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 288.30 288.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 293.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.

20

UAE DIRHAM 79.00 80.20

EURO 315.50 320.50

UK POUND 360.00 365.00

AUD $ 192.00 196.00

CAD $ 213.00 217.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50

