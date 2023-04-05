Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 05 April 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 09:38 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 288.30 288.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 293.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.
20
UAE DIRHAM 79.00 80.20
EURO 315.50 320.50
UK POUND 360.00 365.00
AUD $ 192.00 196.00
CAD $ 213.00 217.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40
CHINESE YUAN 43.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50