Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 06 April 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 09:16 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.00 286.60
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 291.00 294.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 78.
00
UAE DIRHAM 78.20 79.00
EURO 313.90 317.00
UK POUND 358.40 362.00
AUD $ 191.00 193.00
CAD $ 212.00 215.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50