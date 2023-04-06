Close
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 06 April 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.00 286.60

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 291.00 294.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 78.

00

UAE DIRHAM 78.20 79.00

EURO 313.90 317.00

UK POUND 358.40 362.00

AUD $ 191.00 193.00

CAD $ 212.00 215.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50

