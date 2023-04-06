Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.00 286.60

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 291.00 294.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 78.

00

UAE DIRHAM 78.20 79.00

EURO 313.90 317.00

UK POUND 358.40 362.00

AUD $ 191.00 193.00

CAD $ 212.00 215.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50