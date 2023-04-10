Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 10 April 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 07:44 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 286.85
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 289.00 292.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.
00
UAE DIRHAM 78.00 78.80
EURO 311.00 314.00
UK POUND 353.50 357.00
AUD $ 189.00 191.00
CAD $ 211.00 213.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50