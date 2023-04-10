Close
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 10 April 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of< foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 286.85

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 289.00 292.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.

00

UAE DIRHAM 78.00 78.80

EURO 311.00 314.00

UK POUND 353.50 357.00

AUD $ 189.00 191.00

CAD $ 211.00 213.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50

More Stories From Business

