Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2023

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 286.85

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 289.00 292.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.

00

UAE DIRHAM 78.00 78.80

EURO 311.00 314.00

UK POUND 353.50 357.00

AUD $ 189.00 191.00

CAD $ 211.00 213.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50