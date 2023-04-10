Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 10 April 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2023

The overseas workers' remittances posted an increase of 27.42 percent, surging from $1.987 million in February 2023 to $2.532 million in March 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):The overseas workers' remittances posted an increase of 27.42 percent, surging from $1.987 million in February 2023 to $2.532 million in March 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the overseas workers' remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.532 billion in March 2023, posting a decrease of 10.65 percent as compared with the same month of the previous year's inflow of $2.834 billion, according to the latest data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

The overseas workers' remittances posted a decline of 10.82 percent from July-March (2022-23) as the remittances decreased from $23.018 billion in July-March (2021-22) to $20.526 billion in the period under review.

According to the remittances' inflows during March 2023 was mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($563.9 million), the United Arab Emirates ($406.7 million), the United Kingdom ($422.0 million) and the United States of America ($2532.

6 million).

During the corresponding month, the overseas Pakistanis living in Bahrain sent $42.5 million, from Kuwait $77.9 million, from Qatar $83.6 million whereas $93.5 million were dispatched from Oman.

Similarly, the inflows from Germany, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Greece, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, and Belgium were recorded at $58.2 million, $42.3 million, $9.7 million, $44.7 million, $78.3 million, $30.2 million, $7.3 million, $7.5 million, $11.4 million and $9.1 million respectively.

Likewise, from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and Japan, the workers dispatched $7.1 million, $10.6 million, $4.4 million, $51.6 million, $52.6 million, and $6.7 million respectively.

Remittances from South Africa during the month under review stood at $13.5 million while that from South Korea stood at $8.5 million. Similarly $72.8 million were received from other countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia State Bank Of Pakistan Canada France Norway Kuwait Oman Qatar Germany Same Ireland Spain Italy Bahrain United Kingdom Belgium Japan South Africa South Korea United States Saudi Arabia Switzerland Sweden United Arab Emirates Malaysia Netherlands Greece Denmark February March From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed: Landmarks and namesakes that commemo ..

Sheikh Zayed: Landmarks and namesakes that commemorate a journey of giving

5 minutes ago
 Five Dead, Suspect 'Neutralized' in Louisville Sho ..

Five Dead, Suspect 'Neutralized' in Louisville Shooting - Police

48 seconds ago
 Ukraine Insists on Receiving F-16 Fighters Due to ..

Ukraine Insists on Receiving F-16 Fighters Due to Shorter Wait - Air Force

50 seconds ago
 Turkish, Russian, Iranian, Syrian Top Diplomats to ..

Turkish, Russian, Iranian, Syrian Top Diplomats to Meet in Early May in Moscow - ..

51 seconds ago
 Kazakhstan Bans Exports of Certain Oil Products Ou ..

Kazakhstan Bans Exports of Certain Oil Products Outside Eurasian Economic Union ..

53 seconds ago
 Dura Baloch inaugurates cricket tournament in Quet ..

Dura Baloch inaugurates cricket tournament in Quetta

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.