Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 01 May 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.

14 280.96

GBP 358.93 351.13

EUR 315.44 309.19

JPY 2.0896 2.0445

SAR 76.54 74.85

AED 78.21 77.01

