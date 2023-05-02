Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 01 May 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 09:11 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.
14 280.96
GBP 358.93 351.13
EUR 315.44 309.19
JPY 2.0896 2.0445
SAR 76.54 74.85
AED 78.21 77.01