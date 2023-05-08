Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate In Pakistan 08 May 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 08:07 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 283.60 284.05
U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 285.00 288.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.40 76.
20
UAE DIRHAM 77.40 78.20
EURO 313.00 316.00
UK POUND 358.50 362.00
AUD $ 191.00 193.00
CAD $ 211.00 213.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.60
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.60